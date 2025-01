The first meeting of the Security Compact between Türkiye and Sweden, which was established with the joint statement made during the NATO Vilnius Summit, will be held in Ankara on 21 January 2025.

H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Interior, H.E. Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and H.E. Gunnar Strömmer, Minister for Justice, will participate in the Security Compact meeting.