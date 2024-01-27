Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 17, 27 January 2024, Regarding the visit to Türkiye of Victoria Nuland, United States Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs
Victoria Nuland, U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, will pay a visit to Türkiye on January 28-29, 2024 upon the invitation of Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar. This visit will be held within the scope of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.

During the comprehensive consultations that will be held at the Strategic Mechanism meeting, views on Türkiye-US bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues will be exchanged.