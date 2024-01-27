Victoria Nuland, U.S. Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, will pay a visit to Türkiye on January 28-29, 2024 upon the invitation of Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Burak Akçapar. This visit will be held within the scope of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism.

During the comprehensive consultations that will be held at the Strategic Mechanism meeting, views on Türkiye-US bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues will be exchanged.