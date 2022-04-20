Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 179, 4 September 2024, Regarding Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Allegations Against the Arab Republic of Egypt
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues his lies to manipulate public opinion in order to cover up his crimes in Gaza and to prevent ceasefire negotiations from reaching a conclusion.

Netanyahu's latest allegations against the Arab Republic of Egypt for maintaining the Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi corridor are unacceptable.

We support the Arab Republic of Egypt's mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza and provide a helping hand to millions of our Palestinian brothers and sisters.