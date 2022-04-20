The Türkiye-European Union Political Dialogue Meeting at political directors level will be held on 31 May 2022 in Ankara.

During the meetings between the Turkish delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı and Deputy Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal and the EU delegation, led by Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Acting Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Maciej Popowski, both sides will in line with Türkiye’s accession perspective, exchange views on Türkiye-EU relations as well as regional and international issues.