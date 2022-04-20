It was announced that the decision by the USA to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration has been extended for yet another year until 30 September 2027. We share the views expressed in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue.

At a time when the Greek Cypriot side is increasing its pressure on the Turkish Cypriot people, the co-owners of the Island, in all areas and is undermining regional stability through its intensive armament activities, we emphasize once again that steps which will further erode trust between the two sides on the Island should be avoided.

As a Motherland and Guarantor, Türkiye will defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people while safeguarding their security under all circumstances, and will resolutely continue its efforts to ensure that the TRNC takes its rightful place in the international community.