We condemn in the strongest terms the drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting Saudi Arabia.

We reaffirm our support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and commend the Saudi authorities for their restrained approach aimed at preventing an escalation of tensions in the region.

We welcome the Iraqi Government’s condemnation of these attacks and its decision to immediately initiate an investigation to shed light on the incident and identify those responsible.

We reiterate our call for an immediate end to such attacks, which threaten regional stability and security, and to refrain from any action that could escalate tensions.