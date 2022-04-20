The raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli member of Parliament, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and by radical Jewish groups under the protection of the Israeli police, as well as the attempts of these groups to worship in this area are a clear violation of the status quo of Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

We call on the Israeli Government to take the necessary measures to preserve the status quo of these holy places, and reiterate our call not to allow provocative actions that will escalate the tension in the region.