We welcome the resolution adopted by consensus at yesterday’s (9 September) session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to close Syria’s nuclear file which was on the Agency’s agenda.

We commend Syria for its commitment to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), its close cooperation with the Agency and the transparency it has demonstrated regarding the activities of the former regime.

We take this occasion to underline that Türkiye will continue to support Syria in all relevant platforms.