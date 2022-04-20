We strongly condemn the illegal operation launched by Israel in the West Bank and the statement by the Israeli Foreign Minister that they will extend the practices in Gaza to the West Bank.

The genocidal policy of the Netanyahu Government against the Palestinian people is a major threat to international security.

It is imperative that the necessary punitive and coercive measures be taken against these actions by Israel in complete defiance of international law.

A handful of countries that unconditionally support Israel should immediately abandon their position against the law and human conscience.