Political consultations between Turkey and Egypt, co-chaired by H.E Ambassador Mr. Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and H.E Ambassador Mr. Hamdi Sanad Loza, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt will be held on 5-6th May 2021 in Cairo.

These exploratory discussions will focus on necessary steps that may lead towards the normalization of relations between the two countries bilaterally and in the regional context.