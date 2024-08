H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Brussels on 29 August 2024 to participate in the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Minister Fidan will exchange views with his interlocutors on Türkiye-EU relations as well as regional and global developments at the meeting.

On this occasion, Minister Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.