The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report on the famine in Gaza and the statements made by the UN Secretary-General with reference to this report, have once again demonstrated the gravity of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza resulting from the genocidal policies pursued by the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people.

Israel is encouraged and rendered reckless by the impunity it has so far enjoyed for its war crimes and violations of international law.

Securing a lasting ceasefire, ensuring accountability for those responsible before courts, and keeping humanitarian corridors open without interruption are among the most fundamental obligations of international law and of humanity.

Türkiye remains committed to extending its unwavering support to the just cause of the Palestinian people.