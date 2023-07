H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Malaysia on 15-16 July 2023 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, which are at the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership level and exchange views on current regional and international issues.