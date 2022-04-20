The statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, regarding the construction of a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem.

These statements have caused outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed everyone with common sense.

Provocations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy place belonging exclusively to Muslims, offend the feelings of Muslims and cause tensions all over the world.

The Israeli government's attacks on the Palestinian people threaten regional and global stability more and more every day.

It is time for the international community to take action to stop Israeli aggression and protect the Palestinian people.