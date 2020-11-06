H.E. Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Thessaloniki and Western Thrace on 5-6 May 2021.

During his trip, H.E. Kıran will meet, on the occasion of the month of Ramadan, first and foremost, the Muftis of Komotini and Xanthi, as well as the representatives of the institutions and organizations, and the members of the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace; and will visit Minority schools and Ottoman monuments.

Deputy Minister will also conduct a visit to the Atatürk House in Thessaloniki.