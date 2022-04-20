We reject the repeated unfounded allegations concerning Türkiye in the 2024 Human Rights Report released by the US Department of State.

Türkiye has been successfully combating all forms and manifestations of terrorism within the framework of the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms. The allegations included in the report in this context are far from reality. We also deeply regret the inclusion in the report of baseless and unfounded claims put forward through the manipulative rhetoric of the FETÖ terrorist organization.

Türkiye’s counter terrorism operations in Syria are carried out on the basis of the right of self defense and with the utmost care for the civilian population and infrastructure. It is entirely wrong to portray these operations outside this just and legitimate framework.

Moreover, having welcomed millions of refugees for years and met their basic needs, Türkiye stands as an exemplary country with a comprehensive and sustainable global migration management policy that is based on human dignity.