H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Jakarta on 13-15 July 2023 to participate in the Fifth ASEAN-Türkiye Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting and to hold bilateral meetings upon the invitation of H.E Retno L.P. Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

At the Trilateral Meeting, H.E. Minister Fidan, H.E. Minister Marsudi and H.E. ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn will discuss the current state of Türkiye-ASEAN relations and cooperation projects for the upcoming period.

During the bilateral visit, H.E. Hakan Fidan will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, and exchange views on regional and international developments with his Indonesian counterpart.