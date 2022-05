Consultations on the NATO membership applications of Sweden and Finland will be held in Ankara on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 between our delegation headed by Ambassador İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Spokesperson and Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister, and the Swedish and Finnish Delegations headed by Mr. Oscar Stenström, State Secretary, Office of the Prime Ministry of Sweden and Mr. Jukka Salovaara, Permanent State Secretary of Finland respectively.