Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 171, 14 August 2025, Regarding the Approval of Settlement Plan Intended to Separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem
No: 171, 14 August 2025, Regarding the Approval of Settlement Plan Intended to Separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem

We condemn Israel’s approval of a settlement plan in the E1 area. This step, which will effectively separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem, disregards international law and UN resolutions; it targets the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine, the foundation for a two-state solution, and the hopes for lasting peace.

The only path to a just and lasting peace in the region is the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

We will continue to support the legitimate cause and steadfast efforts of the Palestinian people.