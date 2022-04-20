We condemn Israel’s approval of a settlement plan in the E1 area. This step, which will effectively separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem, disregards international law and UN resolutions; it targets the territorial integrity of the State of Palestine, the foundation for a two-state solution, and the hopes for lasting peace.

The only path to a just and lasting peace in the region is the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

We will continue to support the legitimate cause and steadfast efforts of the Palestinian people.