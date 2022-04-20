Türkiye signed the Artemis Accords yesterday (31 August), a set of principles aimed at enhancing the safety of lunar exploration and promoting the peaceful, sustainable and beneficial use of outer space.

Within the framework of the understanding set forth in the Artemis Accords, Türkiye will continue to support international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, and to contribute to efforts in the fields of space technologies and exploration through an inclusive and innovative approach grounded in international law.

The 77th International Astronautical Congress, which Türkiye will host in Antalya on 5–9 October 2026, will also provide an important platform for further advancing this shared vision.