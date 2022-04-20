H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye will pay a visit to Palestine on 24 May 2022 to co-chair the Second Meeting of the Joint Committee, which was established in 2010 under the chairmanship of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and Palestine.

During the visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with H.E. Mr. Riad Malki, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, and will also meet with H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the State of Palestine.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will visit Israel on 25 May 2022 and will hold bilateral and inter-delegation meetings with H.E. Mr. Yair Lapid, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister. During the meetings, views on our bilateral relations with Israel as well as on regional and international issues will be exchanged.