The allegations in some media that EU funds are allocated by the Turkish National Agency to certain foundations and associations are not true.

Since 2004, the Turkish National Agency has been providing our citizens with opportunities for personal and professional development through education, internships and volunteering abroad. In addition, the Agency provides grants to support the projects of public institutions, the private sector and non-governmental organisations in cooperation with their foreign partners.

Since 2004, more than 39,000 projects have received grants and more than 630,000 citizens have benefited from personal and professional development opportunities in different countries.

Approximately 46% of the funds allocated by the Turkish National Agency under the Erasmus+ programme are used by universities, 23% by vocational high schools, 15% by schools, 11% by youth organisations and 5% by adult education organisations.

All applications submitted to the Turkish National Agency are evaluated by independent experts from outside the Agency, who determine which projects receive funding. All funded projects are implemented in accordance with the rules published by the European Commission and under the supervision of the European Commission.

It is important not to rely on news deliberately spread to mislead public opinion.