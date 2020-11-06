We welcome the decision of the Lower House of the Somali Parliament today (1 May), which endorses holding the elections on the basis of the 17 September agreement as soon as possible.

We hope that this development will serve to restart constructive talks among political stakeholders without delay and ensure progress on the basis of social consensus by overcoming disagreements.

Turkey while standing, as always, by the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia, will continue its strong support in this context.