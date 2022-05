We are following with concern the recent developments in Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of brotherly Tajikistan, which regretfully resulted in loss of lives, including the security personnel, as well as injuries.

We hope that social peace and stability will soon be restored in the country.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to the bereaved families and to the brotherly people of Tajikistan and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.