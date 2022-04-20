H.E. Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 15 August 2024.

During the visit, the first meeting of “Türkiye-Iraq Joint Planning Group”, which was established through “The Strategic Framework Agreement for Joint Cooperation Between Türkiye and Iraq” signed at the visit of President H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Iraq on 22 April 2024, will be convened under the co-chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart.

On the same day, the fourth meeting of the “High-Level Security Mechanism” will be held as well with the attendance of H.E. Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence, H.E. İbrahim Kalin, Director of MIT, H.E. Münir Karaloğlu, Deputy Minister of Interior and their Iraqi counterparts, under the co-chairmanship of Ministers H.E. Fidan and H.E. Hussein.

At these meetings, several aspects of our bilateral relations as well as regional developments will be discussed.