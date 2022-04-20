The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including Ministers, under police protection, is a provocation that violates the historical status of Jerusalem and will further escalate the tension in our region.

This provocative act has once again demonstrated that the Israeli side has no intention of achieving peace.

The international community must take immediate action to stop the Israeli Government's atrocities in Gaza and to prevent such provocative acts targeting the stability of our entire region.