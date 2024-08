H.E. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan is paying a visit to Türkiye on 13-14 August 2024.

During the meetings between H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and his counterpart, bilateral relations, cooperation in the fields of energy and connectivity, current international and regional developments as well as multilateral cooperation will be discussed.