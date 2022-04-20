Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met in New York on May 18 within the framework of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism to reaffirm their strong cooperation as partners and NATO Allies.

Türkiye and the United States are committed to working closely together to face current geopolitical challenges. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu and Secretary Blinken intend to deepen bilateral cooperation through constructive and open dialogue as envisioned by the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism.

They discussed ways and assessed concrete steps to enhance their cooperation on defense issues, counterterrorism, energy and food security, combatting climate change, and boosting trade ties, all while agreeing to intensify consultations on a range of regional issues.

They also reiterated their strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s unacceptable war. Within this framework, Türkiye and the United States reaffirmed their support to find a solution to end the war.