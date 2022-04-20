The lies and slanders targeting President Erdoğan in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel reflect the cowardly and corrupt mindset of the criminals within the Israeli government, foremost among them Netanyahu.

By committing genocide in Gaza and thereby inflicting a historic disgrace upon the entire Israeli people, while pursuing unprecedented expansionism in modern Middle Eastern history and becoming the primary source of regional and global instability, Netanyahu and his criminal network are witnessing their impunity collapse both legally and politically.

The efforts of Israeli institutions, operating in a manner similar to Goebbels’ propaganda machine, are no longer sufficient, and the international community no longer believes the lies of the Netanyahu government.

Under the leadership of President Erdoğan, Türkiye has demonstrated an honest and resolute stance against the crimes committed under the Netanyahu government.

We will continue to defend and speak the truth.