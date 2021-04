Political consultations between Turkey and Finland, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Turkey, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı and Permanent State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, H.E. Mr. Matti Anttonen will be held virtually on 28 April 2021.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations as well as Turkey-EU relations and current regional issues will be discussed.