H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in Baku on 5-6 July 2023, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Türkiye closely follows the developments within the Non-Aligned Movement and participates in the high-level meetings of the Movement as a guest country since 2006.

On the margins of the meeting, Minister Fidan will attend the meeting of Non-Aligned Movement’s Ministerial Committee on Palestine as well as the event organized to mark the centenary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.