The Republic of Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt announce the upgrading of diplomatic relations between them to the level of ambassadors.

Türkiye has nominated Salih Mutlu Şen to become its ambassador in Cairo while Egypt has nominated Amr Elhamamy to become its ambassador in Ankara.

The upgrade of diplomatic relations between the two countries comes in implementation of the decision of the two Presidents.

This step aims to establish normal relations between the two countries once again and demonstrates their mutual determination to work towards enhancing their bilateral relations for the best interest of both Turkish and Egyptian peoples.