H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to New York – U.S. on 16-19 May 2022 to attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) within the margins of the UN General Assembly.

During the visit, H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also attend the "Global Food Security Call to Action" Ministerial Meeting, which will be held in New York at the UN Headquarters on 18 May 2022, hosted by H.E. Mr. Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, and will hold bilateral meetings.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold the first Foreign Ministers-level meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism with H.E. Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, and will meet the members of the Turkish-American community in New York as well.