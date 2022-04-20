As the Chair of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), we congratulate H.E. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, nominated by Mauritania and unanimously elected as the Secretary-General of the OIC, at the 23rd Extraordinary Meeting of the CFM of the OIC held in Jeddah today (27 August) and wish him success in his endeavors.

We believe that the OIC will continue to contribute to efforts aimed at overcoming the common challenges faced by the Islamic world in the period ahead; and that it will remain an active player in defending common causes, particularly the Palestinian cause, and in strengthening cooperation and solidarity among its member states.