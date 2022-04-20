We are pleased that the presidential elections in the Federal Republic of Somalia held on 15 May 2022 have been completed successfully. We congratulate H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and wish him success during his tenure.

We attach great importance to the peace and stability of Somalia, with which we have deep-rooted historic ties, and hope that the results of the elections will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia.

Türkiye will continue to stand by the people of Somalia and to support the Federal Government of Somalia to establish security, stability and prosperity in the country in this new period.