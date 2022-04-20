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  3. No: 163, 26 August 2026, Regarding the Flash Floods and Landslide in Nepal and the People's Republic of China
No: 163, 26 August 2026, Regarding the Flash Floods and Landslide in Nepal and the People's Republic of China

We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the flash floods and landslide that occurred today (26 August) in the border region between Nepal and the People's Republic of China (PRC).

We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and to the countries that lost their citizens in the disaster, particularly Nepal and the PRC.

As of now, no information has been received indicating that our citizens have been affected by the disaster. The situation is being closely monitored.