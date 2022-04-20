Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
No: 163, 9 August 2024, Regarding the Efforts to Achieve a Lasting Ceasefire in Gaza

We commend the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States of America to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement.

The three-phase plan set out in UN Security Council Resolution 2735 provides a sound basis for peace.

Israel must reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians towards the ceasefire. The international community should exert the necessary pressure on the Netanyahu Government.