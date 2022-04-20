We commend the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States of America to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement.

The three-phase plan set out in UN Security Council Resolution 2735 provides a sound basis for peace.

Israel must reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians towards the ceasefire. The international community should exert the necessary pressure on the Netanyahu Government.