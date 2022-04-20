Today marks the 50th anniversary of Türkiye’s signing of the Helsinki Final Act.

Signed in 1975 within the process of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, which was initiated during the Cold War to reduce tensions and disputes between opposing blocs, the Helsinki Final Act laid the foundations of a security architecture based on dialogue and cooperation in a broad region spanning across the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian geographies, establishing core principles remaining relevant today.

As one of the initial signatories of the Helsinki Final Act, Türkiye has supported the process from the outset. As such, it has not only reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and stability, but also actively contributed to the development of the European security architecture based on the principles of international law.

Türkiye’s commitment has continued following the transformation of the Conference into the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in 1994.

The “Charter for European Security” (İstanbul Charter), adopted at the OSCE Summit hosted by Türkiye in İstanbul in 1999, has become one of the fundamental documents of the OSCE by setting out the principles and methods for ensuring security, peace, and stability of the OSCE area in the 21st century.

Türkiye continues to actively contribute to the OSCE, which is the largest regional security forum based on a comprehensive security approach encompassing politico-military, economic and environmental, and human dimensions. It constructively contributes to efforts aimed at enhancing the Organization’s effectiveness and functionality, recognizing the OSCE as one of the key pillars of peace and stability across a broad area.

Going forward, Türkiye will resolutely continue to pursue active diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation in support of multilateralism and will remain committed to contributing to stability and peace in the OSCE region, despite all the challenges faced today.