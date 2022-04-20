We welcome the decision of the USA to remove Syria from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List.

We commend the constructive approach of the US Administration, which has demonstrated its resolve in this regard, as well as that of the US Congress, which has supported this process. We also congratulate the Syrian Government and people for their steadfastness.

With this important step, which Türkiye has also long advocated, one of the major obstacles to Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction has been overcome.

We believe that this decision will give further impetus to efforts to strengthen Syria’s ties with the international community and establish lasting security and stability in the country.

At this juncture, we call on the international community to join forces to achieve the goal of a prosperous Syria and to fulfill its responsibilities to put an end to aggressive actions that jeopardize this vision.