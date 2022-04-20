Türkiye has been closely following the case filed by the Republic of South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the violation of Israel's obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

After carefully working out the modalities of the intervention, the decision of Türkiye to intervene in the case was announced by our Minister on 1 May 2024.

Following extensive legal work coordinated by our Ministry with the contributions and participation of our relevant institutions and organizations, Türkiye, as a party to the Genocide Convention, submitted its Declaration of Intervention to the Court under Article 63 of the Statute of the ICJ on 7 August 2024.

Türkiye's decision to intervene reflects the importance our country attaches to resolving the Palestinian issue within the framework of law and justice.

The conscience of humanity and international law will hold Israeli officials accountable.