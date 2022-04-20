We strongly condemn the airstrikes carried out by Israel early this morning (18 August) on the Abu al-Duhur Airbase located in rural Idlib, Syria.

Israel recklessly continues its attacks that target Syria’s infrastructure and capabilities, and violate its territorial integrity and unity.

We call on the international community to take a more decisive stance to put an end to Israel’s aggression against Syria, which is taking on new dimensions, and to ensure accountability for these actions that completely disregard international law.