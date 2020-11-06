The provocative acts carried out yesterday (April 22) at the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City by racist groups living in the illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories are dangerous and alarming. We are concerned that many Palestinian civilians were injured during the clashes and some were detained by the Israeli security forces.

We call on the Israeli government to take measures for the protection of Palestinian civilians from the attacks of the racist settlers and for the establishment of an environment of peace and tolerance instead of provocation and hatred during the month of Ramadan.