H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Montenegro on 26-27 June 2023 to attend the Southeast European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government on behalf of President Erdoğan to be held in Podgorica on 27 June 2023 under Montenegro’s Chairmanship-in-Office.

Minister Fidan will address the participants within the scope of the Summit and hold some bilateral meetings.