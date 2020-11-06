Professor Sevil Atasoy who has been nominated by Turkey as member to the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) located in Vienna for the term 2022-2027 was elected for the third time in the elections held at UN Economic and Social Council in New York on 20 April 2021. Professor Sevil Atasoy has been serving as a member of the INCB since 2005.

We believe that Professor Atasoy will continue to make important contributions to the work of INCB and wish her success.

The result of the elections is also a reflection of Turkey’s reputable role in international organizations.