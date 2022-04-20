We strongly condemn the statement made by Colombia seeking to legitimize Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, which constitute an integral part of Syria.

Such isolated attempts, which constitute a grave violation of international law, in particular UN Security Council Resolution 497, have no legal weight.

We take this occasion to reiterate our call on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in bringing an end to Israel’s occupation in the south of Syria including the Golan Heights, as well as its attacks targeting Syria’s sovereignty and stability.

Türkiye will continue its support for preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as for establishing lasting peace and stability in the country.