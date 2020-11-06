Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every year since 2016, will take place this year in Bucharest on 22-23 April 2021. Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his delegation will participate in the meeting.

In this context, the concrete areas of cooperation between the three Allies will be reviewed, the possibilities of further deepening the partnership will be considered. As it coincides with the upcoming NATO Summit, this year's meeting will also constitute an important opportunity to allow the Ministers to consult on their expectations from the Summit.

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Georgia will also participate in one of the panels of the event.