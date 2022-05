We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people, including women and children were killed and many were wounded in the attacks carried out by armed groups at the Blakete-Plitu mining site in Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

We strongly condemn these attacks. We extend our condolences to the friendly Government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish swift recovery to the injured.