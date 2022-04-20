The most extensive prisoner exchange operation of recent times took place in Ankara today (1 August), involving a total of 26 people from prisons in seven different countries (USA, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus).

A total of seven aircraft, two from the USA, and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia, transported prisoners to Türkiye as part of the exchange operation. Ten prisoners, including two children, were later transferred to Russia, 13 to Germany, and three to the USA.

From the beginning of the negotiation process until the last moment of the exchange, all security measures, logistical planning and requirements of the exchange activities were carried out by Turkish National Intelligence Agency.

Türkiye will continue to make every contribution to ensure international peace and stability.