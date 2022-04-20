H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the “Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL-DEASH” to be held in Marrakech on 11 May 2022, co-hosted by Morocco and the US.

At the meeting, ongoing efforts to fight against DEASH in Syria and Iraq will be reviewed; and current situation on recently increasing DEASH presence in Afghanistan and Africa will be discussed. H.E. Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Meeting.