No: 154, 10 May 2022, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL-DEASH

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the “Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIL-DEASH” to be held in Marrakech on 11 May 2022, co-hosted by Morocco and the US.

At the meeting, ongoing efforts to fight against DEASH in Syria and Iraq will be reviewed; and current situation on recently increasing DEASH presence in Afghanistan and Africa will be discussed. H.E. Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Meeting.