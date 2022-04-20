We condemn the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau, in a heinous attack in Tehran.

We express our condolences to the Palestinian people, hundreds of thousands of whom, like Haniyeh, have been martyred in order to live peacefully in their homeland under the roof of their own state.

The Netanyahu Government's lack of intention to achieve peace has been demonstrated once again.

This attack is also aimed at spreading the war in Gaza to a regional level. If the international community does not act to stop Israel, our region will face an even greater conflict.

Türkiye will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people.